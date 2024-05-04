BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 4-1 home loss to Newcastle, which boosted its chances of qualifying for Europe.

Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all scored Saturday for Newcastle, which climbed above Manchester United and into sixth place.

Isak, who also had a penalty saved, moved onto 20 goals for the campaign. That's one behind Erling Haaland's league-leading total for Manchester City.

Burnley's 22nd defeat in 36 games in the league this season left Vincent Kompany's team in next-to-last place and five points adrift of Nottingham Forest, which occupies the position directly above the relegation zone.

Burnley has to win both of its remaining games — away to Tottenham and then at home to Forest on the final day — to stand a chance of staying up. Even that won’t effectively be enough if Forest avoids defeat at West Ham next weekend, given Burnley’s goal difference is 17 worse than Forest’s.

Newcastle could even catch fourth-place Tottenham after a fifth win in its last seven league games, which was set on course by Wilson's 19th-minute tap-in after Isak's shot was saved.

Longstaff slotted into the far corner from Jacob Murphy's cross in the 35th before Guimaraes sidefooted home Anthony Gordon's short pass for 3-0 in the 40th.

Isak was foiled from the penalty spot in the 52nd, only to make amends three minutes later when he controlled Murphy's cross and smashed home from close range. He joined Chelsea's Cole Palmer on 20 goals.

Dara O'Shea headed in at a corner for an 86th-minute consolation for Burnley.

Newcastle is four points behind Tottenham, which is away to Liverpool on Sunday.

