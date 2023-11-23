Canada released a 25-player roster for a pair of BC friendlies next week against Australia that will serve as a sendoff for Christine Sinclair.

Sophie Schmidt and Erin McLeod will also be honoured before the second of the two matches on Dec. 5 in Vancouver. The two teams will first meet on Friday in Victoria, BC.

Canada Soccer will honour Olympic champions Erin McLeod, Sophie Schmidt and Christine Sinclair as part of the home match festivities at Vancouver’s BC Place on 5 December 2023.@CANWNT x @CIBC pic.twitter.com/r1TZcD7TVq — CANWNT (@CANWNT) November 23, 2023

The 40-year-old Sinclair is from nearby Burnaby, BC.

Presuming she sees the field in the two matches against the Matildas, the games will represent caps 330 and 331 for Sinclair. Her 190 international goals are the all-time record for male or female players.

The Matildas thrashed Canada 4-0 in the final game of group-stage play at the 2023 Women's World Cup this past summer.

Canada is 3-1-1 all-time against Australia.

CANADA ROSTER FOR FRIENDLIES VS. AUSTRALIA

GK - Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Melbourne City) and Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

DF - Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Sydney Collins (North Carolina Courage), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Jade Rose (Harvard, NCAA), Bianca St-Georges (Chicago Red Stars) and Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF - Simi Awujo (USC, NCAA), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Jeneva Hernandez-Gray (Vancouver Whitecaps), Quinn (OL Reign) and Sophie Schmidt (Washington Spirit)

FW - Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloe Lacasse (Arsenal), Adriana Leon (Aston Villa), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Olivia Smith (Sporting) and Evelyne Viens (Roma)