Canada, Peru scoreless after first half at Copa America as Peru escapes red card

Canada and Peru are scoreless after the first half of their Copa America match from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The opening 45 minutes of the game were very physical with the referee allowing a series of hard tackles before clamping down and awarding fouls to both teams.

Canada’s Richie Laryea picked up the first caution of the game in the 20th minute of the match.

Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was forced into a huge save in the 27th minute of the half to keep the game deadlocked at zero.

Peru’s Marcos López escaped a red card in the 40th minute after a VAR check for a headbutt on Canada’s Alistair Johnston.

Peru had 53 per cent of the possession in the first half and had five shots, with two on target, in the first half.

Canada did not have a shot in the opening half.

This is the second game of the tournament for both teams.

Canada entered the action fourth in Group A after their 2-0 loss to Argentina in their tournament opener.

Peru has one point after playing a scoreless draw with Chile in their first game.

Canada made one change to their starting lineup ahead of their second Copa America game against Peru with Laryea starting in place of Tajon Buchanan.

Here is how Peru lined up for their clash against Canada.

Argentina will face Chile at 9pm ET in the second Group A game on Tuesday.