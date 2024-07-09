Canada’s captain Alphonso Davies is "all good" after initial scans following Tuesday’s Copa America semifinal against Argentina, Canada Soccer tells TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Earlier, Scianitti reported that Davies had gone for x-rays after leaving the game in the 71st minute.

Davies was forced out of Canada’s 2-0 loss after a hard tackle from Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel.

The contact occurred in the 66th minute, with Davies remaining down on the field on the play.

He was treated by the team’s training staff, but was not able to continue and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio.

The 23-year-old played every minute for Canada through the group stage and in the quarterfinal victory at the Copa America before leaving the semifinal game.

Davies has made 51 appearances for the Canadian men’s national team.