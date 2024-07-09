As Canada's surprise run at the Copa America continues, a pair of defenders are garnering interest from high-level clubs in Europe.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito continues to be pursued by Lyon of Ligue 1 as the French giant is reportedly willing to pay upwards of $5 million for the 24-year-old's services.

Bombito has made 10 career appearances for the Canadian men's national team, highlighted by scoring a goal during penalty kicks in Canada's win over Venezuela in Friday's quarter-final round. The Montreal-born defender has two goals and an assist over 16 games with the Rapids this season.

Scianitti also reports that fellow defender Derek Cornelius, who was first getting interest from FC Copenhagen of Denmark's top league, is now hearing from French clubs as well.

Cornelius, a 26-year-old from Ajax, Ont., currently plays for Malmö FF in Sweden, netting two goals in 19 games this season.

He has 24 career appearances for the Canadian men's national team dating back to 2018.