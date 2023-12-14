Canada Soccer names three finalists for senior player of the year awards

Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio are the men's finalists for Canada Soccer Player of the Year.

Jessie Fleming, Cloe Lacasse and Ashley Lawrence are the contenders for top female honours.

The winners will be announced Friday, according to Canada Soccer.

Davies, a fullback with Germany's Bayern Munich, has won the award the last three years and four of the last five. Fleming, a midfielder with England's Chelsea, has won the last two years.

On Wednesday, Ismael Kone and Jade Rose were named Canada Soccer Young Players of the Year.

Canadian national team coaches also chose Samuel Charron as Para Soccer Player of the Year and Safwane Mlah as Futsal Player of the Year.

