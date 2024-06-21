Canada Soccer releases statement after racist online comments directed at player

Canada Soccer released a statement late Thursday night, saying they are “deeply disturbed” by racist online comments made towards one of their players on the Canadian men’s national team on the opening night of Copa America.

TSN’s Matthew Scianitti says the racist comments were posted on Moïse Bombito’s Instagram account.

“Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s match," the statement read. "We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter.”

Bombito, 24, plays defence on Team Canada as well as the Colorado Rapids of the MLS.

The statement was released following Canada’s 2-0 loss to Argentina in the opening game of the Copa America in Atlanta.