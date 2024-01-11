Iké Ugbo is headed back to England.

The London-born Canada striker has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from French side Troyes.

Ugbo had been on loan at Cardiff City where he scored four times in 20 Championship matches, but was recalled by his parent club last week.

Ugbo, 25, is a Chelsea youth product and has also spent time with Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United.

Internationally, Ugbo represented England at the under-17 and under-20 levels before switching allegiances to Nigeria in 2021. Before playing a game for the Super Eagles, he opted to join Canada, having been eligible thanks to spending a part of his childhood in the Toronto area.

Ugbo has been capped eight times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.