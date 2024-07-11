Canada will face Uruguay to determine the third-place winner at Copa America, but how many players are available for Uruguay is in question after some members of the team brawled with fans following their semifinal loss on Wednesday.

Uruguay suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their semifinal despite Colombia going down to 10 men just before halftime.

In a match that included seven yellow cards in addition to the red, players from both teams pushed and shoved in a scrum on the field at the final whistle. Uruguay star Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled.

A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colours.

CONMEBOL released a statement after the game saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

“Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," the organization said. "There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Uruguay went a perfect 3-0-0 in the group round and defeated Brazil in penalties despite dropping to 10 men late in that game to advance to semifinals. The side was left disappointed in their result Wednesday after managing just two shots on goal.

“The moments in which we could unbalance the game, we did not succeed,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. “We should have generated more goal situations than we did.”

Saturday's third-place game will take place Saturday in Charlotte, which was also home to Wednesday's brawl, as Canada looks to join Honduras and Mexico, a runner-up in 2001 and three-time third-place finisher, as the only non-South American sides to ever reach the podium at the Copa America.