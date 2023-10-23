Christine Sinclair will wrap up her international career in a pair of games against Australia, Canada Soccer announced on Monday.

The CanWNT will take on the Matildas on Dec. 1 in Victoria before the two teams play again on Dec. 5 in Vancouver.

Canada will line up vs. Australia in a 2-match series in British Columbia this December as captain Christine Sinclair heads home for the last international series of her remarkable career.

"Competing against a top opposition in Australia will be critical in our preparation ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and of course, it will be an incredible occasion in Vancouver to celebrate Christine’s historic, decorated career in her home town," Canada manager Bev Priestman said in a statement.

A native of Burnaby, BC, Sinclair announced her impending retirement from international football last week.

The all-time leading international goal scorer, male or female, with 190, Sinclair made her first appearance for the senior side in 2000. Her 327 caps are most in Canada history.

Sinclair appeared in six World Cups and won three Olympic medals - a pair of bronze and gold at Tokyo 2020.

While she is retiring internationally, Sinclair announced her intentions to play for the Portland Thorns in 2024.