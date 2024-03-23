Canada, Trinidad and Tobago scoreless after first half of Copa America qualifier

Canada and Trinidad and Tobago are scoreless after one half of play in their Copa America qualifier from Frisco, Texas.

Nothing to separate us yet at the half.#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/XibBlXEL14 — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

The Canadian men had a pair of opportunities in the opening minutes, with a pair of shots sailing wide.

The Canadian men's national soccer team has never competed in a Copa America.

If Canada defeats Trinidad and Tobago it will secure a spot in Copa America’s Group A this June, and would then open the 108-year-old continental tournament against World Cup champions Argentina on June 20.