Canada up to best-ever No. 28 in men's FIFA rankings

Canada moved up two spots to a best-ever No. 28 in the latest men's FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The continued ascent comes despite a quarter-final exit in the Gold Cup with a loss on penalties to Guatemala. Canada won the Canadian Shield tournament prior to that with a win over Ukraine and a loss to Côte d'Ivoire on penalties.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti notes that Canada's scheduled friendlies against four teams in the top 50 - and three in the top 31 - could see the nation rise to a Top 25 spot ahead of the World Cup draw in November.

Mexico winning Gold Cup vaulted the team up four spots to No. 11, while the United States moved up one place to No. 15 after losing in the tournament final.

More details to follow.