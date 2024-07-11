Canada vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream Copa America Third Place Match on TSN

Canada will aim for a successful end to what has been a memorable debut at the Copa America when they face Uruguay Saturday in the Third Place Match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Catch Canada vs. Uruguay, Saturday, with coverage beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN4, CTV2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez had the goals as Canada fell to defending FIFA World Cup and Copa America champion Argentina 2-0 in the semifinals.

Jacob Shaffelburg, who scored in Canada’s quarter-final victory over Venezuela, created a couple of early chances and Jonathan David had a point blank opportunity just before half.

Substitute Tani Oluwaseyi had two great looks at goal late, but was not able to beat Argentina keeper Emiliano Martínez.

The day after the loss, Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch was pleased by how far his squad had come during the tournament.

“There’s a lot of positives, I think there’s almost no negatives,” said Marsch. “I think the experience of playing against big opponents and understanding what the highest level looks like, the demands of the way that we’re trying to play, understanding my leadership and personality, the feel of the physicality and mentality that we’re trying to create in the way that we want to play.”

“Literally almost every aspect of what you talk about what it takes to put into a team, we’ve made incredible strides. But there’s still a lot to do. It’s all levels.”

Uruguay dropped a contentious 1-0 semifinal to Colombia in a match where their opponents played down a man for the entire second half.

After Jefferson Lerma scored for Colombia in the 39th minute, Daniel Munoz was sent off when he picked up a second yellow for elbowing Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte just before halftime.

The 15-time Copa America champions pressed with the man advantage, but were not able to find an equalizer.

After the game, members of the Uruguay team, including star Darwin Nunez, entered the stands and had a physical altercation with Colombian fans.

CONMEBOL said Thursday that its disciplinary committee had opened an investigation into the incident.

How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay: Copa America - Third Place Match

When: Saturday, July 13

Pregame Start Time: 7pm ET/4pm PT

Main Coverage: 8pm ET/5pm PT

Where to watch: TSN4, CTV2, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Canada vs. Uruguay

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Moneyline (3-way) - 90 minutes of play, plus any added stoppage time.

Canada: +550

Draw: +300

Uruguay: -185