PUEBLA CITY, Mexico — Canadian international striker Lucas Cavallini has swapped Mexican teams, leaving Tijuana to return to Puebla.

The 31-year-old from Toronto originally joined Puebla in 2017, making the move to the Vancouver Whitecaps as a designated player in January 2020.

Cavallini signed with Tijuana in February after the Whitecaps elected not to exercise his contract option.

Cavallini, whose father is originally from Argentina, and childhood friend and fellow Canadian international Jonathan Osorio grew up playing for the Clarkson Soccer club in Mississauga. The two ended up in South America together after a tour of Uruguay led to a Club Nacional tryout offer.

Cavallini was eventually loaned to Juventud and then Fenix in a deal that was eventually made permanent. He transferred to Penarol, a Nacional rival, before moving to Mexico's Puebla in 2017 on a loan that was eventually made permanent the next year.

Cavallini has 19 goals in 40 appearances for Canada.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024