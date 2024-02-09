SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay FC has acquired Canadian goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx in a deal with Australia's Melbourne City FC.

The expansion NWSL team said the 24-year-old from Boucherville, Que., has signed a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

"Lysianne possesses exceptional athletic attributes and is a great example of a modern goalkeeper,” Diego Restrepo, Bay FC's head of goalkeeping, said in a statement. “Her ability to make crucial saves, read the game and play out from the back are impressive. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and support her ongoing journey and growth.”

Proulx made 50 saves in 14 matches since signing with Melbourne in August. She spent the 2022-23 season in Portugal with Torreense, appearing in 18 games.

A former Canadian youth international, Proulx has yet to make a senior appearance although she has attended multiple camps. She is due to take part in a pre-camp next week before the Canadian women open their CONCACAF W Gold Cup campaign.

Proulx represented Canada at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2016) and the U-17 World Cup (2014 and 2016).

The five-foot-seven 'keeper played collegiate soccer at Syracuse from 2017 to '21, appearing in 52 games.

Proulx becomes the second Canadian goalkeeper with a California-based NWSL club. Canadian No. 1 Kailen Sheridan plays for the San Diego Wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023