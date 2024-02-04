VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Canadian international Jonathan David scored twice to help Lille blank Clermont 4-0 in French Ligue 1 soccer play Sunday.

David opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, put in behind the Clermont defence by Portuguese youth international Tiago Santos. The 24-year-old forward from Ottawa made no mistake, firing a high shot that bounced in off the goalpost past unprotected goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

David made it 3-0 in the 37th minute with his eighth league goal of the season.

Diaw came out of his penalty box to corral a long ball from the Lille defence. The Senegalese 'keeper took the ball on his chest but could not control it and David stepped in, firing a shot into the empty goal.

The Canadian has scored in Lille's last four home games.

Captain Benjamin Andre, in the 23rd minute, and Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova, with a swerving long-range shot in the 39th, also scored for Lille which outshot Clermont 23-4 (13-3 in shots on target) and had 60.1 per cent possession.

Andre's headed goal survived a VAR check for offside.

Lille came into weekend place in fifth place in the French top division, compared to 17th for Clermont which is mired in the relegation zone.

David has 26 goals in 45 appearances for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024