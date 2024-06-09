Canadian men hold second-ranked France to a scoreless draw in friendly

BORDEAUX, France — Canada, looking poised and organized, held second-ranked France to a scoreless draw in a high-profile men's soccer friendly Sunday.

The French had the better of a scoreless first half but the 49th-ranked Canadians coolly dealt with their attacks and had their own spells of possession. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was up to the task when called upon.

It was more of the same to start the second half, but Canada began to pose more questions as the game wore on. William Saliba made a key block to prevent a Jonathan David cross from finding substitute Jonathan Osorio in front of goal in the 78th minute.

But while Canada had some good build-ups, it did not manage to threaten goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The French came close in stoppage time. An unmarked Randal Kolo Muani had a glorious chance but sent his header wide. Then Crepeau came out to force fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe away from goal.

Crepeau made another save in the 96th to deny Mbappe.

The Canadians conceded four second-half goals in a 4-0 loss to the seventh-ranked Netherlands on Thursday in Jesse Marsch's debut as Canada's coach. The 50-year-old American was put in charge May 13.

Canadian winger Liam Millar almost opened the scoring Sunday with a shot from just outside of the penalty box that rattled off the crossbar on a 47th-minute counterattack after a handling error by Crepeau had Canadian hearts racing at the other end.

Sunday's game played out before a lively crowd at the 42,00-capacity Stade Matmut Atlantique, home to Girondins de Bordeaux which plays in the French second tier.

Canada is preparing for Copa America, where it is one of six CONCACAF guest teams at the South American championship from June 20 to July 14 in the U.S.

The Canadians open against top-ranked Argentina before facing No. 32 Peru and No. 42 Chile in Group A play.

France, like the Netherlands, is gearing up for Euro 24, which kicks off June 14 in Germany. Didier Deschamps' squad opens Group D play against No. 25 Austria on June 17.

Marsch made just one change to the starting 11 that started against the Dutch with Crepeau replacing Dayne St. Clair in goal.

Marsch, who is rotating the captain's armband to start, had midfielder Stephen Eustaquio lead the team out Sunday. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies captained the side against the Dutch.

The French came into the game having lost just two of their last 13 outings (10-2-1) — both defeats at the hands of Germany — since losing a penalty shootout to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

France was coming off a 3-0 win Wednesday over No. 87 Luxembourg with Mbappe setting up the first two goals and scoring the third.

Deschamps made four changes to his starting 11. The 37-year-old Olivier Giroud, who will join Los Angeles FC this summer, led the attack with Mbappe starting on the bench and captained the side.

The French starters came from a Who's Who of club football, including AC Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Crepeau was called upon early. The Portland Timbers 'keeper made a fine save in the eighth minute to block a N'Golo Kante shot from a tight angle, and two minutes later, made an even better save to push a dangerous Marcus Thuram shot to safety off the crossbar.

Crepeau got a hand to an Antoine Griezemann shot in the 19th minute and then managed to punch away a cross from the ensuing corner.

Ismael Kone had a shot at the French goal in the 31st from outside the penalty box but fired it wide. Davies and Millar combined well down the Canadian left flank.

France outshot Canada 6-2 (3-0 in shots on target) in the first half and had four corners to Canada's one. PSG's Ousmane Dembele was a danger man for France.

Fullback Richie Laryea, who has seen just 11 minutes of action since injuring his hamstring in Toronto FC's season opener Feb. 25, came on in the 63rd minute for Canada. David had a chance soon after but his shot hit Saliba.

Osorio, Kamal Miller, Kyle Hebert, Jacob Shaffelburg and Tani Oluwaseyi, earning his first cap, followed Laryea off the bench.

Mbappe entered the game for France in the 74th minute.

The 25-year-old star forward will join Real Madrid on a lucrative five-year deal when his Paris St-Germain contract expires at the end of the month. Mbappe's Madrid pay will be 15 million euros ($22.34 million) a season on top of a 150-million-euro ($223.4 million) signing bonus to be paid over five years.

The June contests represent Canada's highest-ranked opponents since the 2022 World Cup when the Canadian men lost 1-0 to then-second-ranked Belgium.

Canada came into the game with a 6-4-3 record since Qatar, with one of those draws turning into a penalty shootout loss to the U.S. in the Gold Cup quarterfinal.

The Canadian men had faced France just once before, in their first-ever game at the FIFA World Cup in 1986 in Mexico. A star-studded French side needed a 79th-minute goal by Jean-Pierre Papin to win 1-0.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2024