Team Canada midfielder Tajon Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance after a suffering a lower-leg injury at practice on Tuesday ahead of the team’s quarter-final match at Copa America.

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston told TSN the injury occurred after a "coming together" of players during a drill. Johnston said Buchanan's injury could be heard as soon as it happened. The ambulance arrived at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University just after 10 a.m.

Practice was cancelled after the ambulance arrived. As Canadian players quietly left the field, Johnston described the team's mood as "sombre."

Buchanan, who plays for Serie A club Inter Milan, started one of Canada’s three matches in the group stage, coming off the bench twice.

“Tajon Buchanan sustained an injury to his lower leg during today's training session,” Canada Soccer said in a release Tuesday afternoon. “He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Canada will face Venezuela on Friday night in Arlington, Texas, in the quarter-finals.