Canadian Tajon Buchanan scored his first goal in Serie A as Inter Milan defeated Frosinone 5-0 on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder gave Inter Milan a 3-0 lead in the 77th minute when he made a move to get past a Frosinone defender and fired from just inside the box past the opposing goalkeeper.

The goal came in Buchanan's eighth appearance for Inter after making his debut with the team in February. He played a total of 93 minutes coming into Friday's match.

The Brampton, Ont., native officially joined the Italian club in January after arriving via transfer from Club Brugge in the Belgian first division.

Buchanan is also a member of Canada's senior men's national team, tallying 36 caps – 28 of them starts – and four goals in international play. He represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and helped Canada reach this summer's Copa America with a win over Trinidad and Tobago on March 23.

Inter Milan's next Serie A game will come Sunday, May 19 against Lazio.