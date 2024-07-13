Canadian women defeat Australia in Olympic soccer tune-up

MARBELLA, Spain — Substitute Evelyne Viens' 85th-minute goal lifted Canada to a 2-1 comeback win Saturday over Australia in a tune-up game ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Nichelle Prince also scored for eighth-ranked Canada.

Sharn Freier replied for 12th-ranked Australia.

Freier, making her first start, was a late addition to the Australian starting 11 after Caitlin Foord felt a tightness in her quad during warm-up.

Saturday's game was considered a Tier 2 match that doesn't count towards ranking or statistics. That's because there was no limit for substitutions or windows for subs.

The Canadian women have one final closed-door match next Wednesday before the games. Canada Soccer has not disclosed the opponent.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.