The Canadian men's national team has called up midfielder Liam Fraser ahead of the team's Copa America play-in match against Trinidad and Tobago on March 23.

The 26-year-old replaces Jonathan Osorio, who will not be selected for the upcoming camp due to injury.

Fraser is currently playing for Major League Soccer's FC Dallas and has started all three games for the team this season, playing 235 minutes.

He has 19 caps for Canada, last appearing off the bench in a 2-2 draw with the United States at the CONCACAF Gold Cup last July in Cincinnati.

Osorio is currently sidelined with a hip injury that prevented him from traveling with Toronto FC on Saturday to New York for their match against NYCFC, an eventual 2-1 loss.



