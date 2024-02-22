Joe Hart is hanging up his gloves.

The Celtic goalkeeper announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season.

"I wanted to get the message out as of June I am going to stop playing football," the 36-year-old Hart told the club's website. "This is something that I have thought about for a while, there's no right or wrong time is there? There is obviously a conversation around the goalkeeping position for next season and I think it's really important that with the blessing of the club we get the message out and it takes one thing out of what people are going to speculate over."

A native of Shrewsbury, England, Hart is in his 21st professional season and third in Scotland. The most prominent portion of his career was played at Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup over a 10-year spell. During his time at Celtic, Hart has won two Scottish Premiership titles including in 2023 as part of a domestic treble.

A four-time winner of the Premier League Golden Glove as the keeper with the most clean sheets in the league, Hart also played for Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur and had loan spells at Torino, West Ham, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers.

Internationally, Hart was capped 75 times by England from 2007 to 2018, appearing at two World Cups and three Euros.