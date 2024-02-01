Josef Martinez appears poised for Stade Saputo.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert and Felipe Cardenas report CF Montreal is nearing a deal to sign the Venezuela striker.

Martinez, 30, spent 2023 with Inter Miami following six seasons with Atlanta United. He scored seven goals in 27 games last season and also won the inaugural Leagues Cup.

A two-time MLS All-Star, Martinez was named the 2018 MLS Most Valuable Player for a season in which he scored 31 league goals in 38 games. Martinez's United would go on to win the MLS Cup in 2018.

A native of Valencia, Martinez has made 134 MLS appearances, scoring 98 goals.

Prior to playing in MLS, Martinez spent time at Swiss sides Young Boys and FC Thun, as well as Serie A side Torino.

Internationally, Martinez has been capped 66 times by the Venezuela senior side and has scored 14 goals.