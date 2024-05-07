Olivier Renard is out at CF Montreal.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert confirms the club's chief soccer officer has departed the team.

Bogert notes that the relationship between Renard and club owner Joey Saputo had been tense for some time.

A native of Haine-St-Paul, Belgium, Renard joined the club in 2019 after departing Royal Antwerp.

Under Renard, the club has seen four managerial changes with the hiring of Thierry Henry in 2019, Wilfried Nancy in 2021, Hernan Losada in 2022 and Laurent Courtois in January.

The club has made the playoffs four times in the past nine seasons.

Through 10 games in 2024, CFMTL sits 11th in the Eastern Conference.