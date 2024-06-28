If Chile is to beat Canada on Saturday night as Group A play wraps up at Copa America, it will be without Ricardo Gareca.

The Chile manager received a one-match touchline ban for failing a violation of CONMEBOL article 145, failure to arrive on time for the whistle.

Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, also received the same ban for the same infraction.

Canada manager Jesse Marsch lobbied for censure against Argentina after last Thursday's 2-0 loss to open the tournament when his players were made to wait ahead of the second half.

"When they were waiting, I knew that they were looking at video and they were analyzing how they wanted to play against us. Now, I wish again the referees would manage that," Marsch said. "If we were five minutes late, we'd get a fine. There would be a big problem. Let's see what happens with Argentina, I think they have to be fined. How late were they? 20 minutes? 30? It was a long time. But they had that time to prepare how they wanted to play against us in the second half, which if we would have known ahead of time that we could have an extra 10 minutes then we could have prepared some things more."

Canada sits second in the group after two matches on three points. Chile has one after a draw with Peru and loss to Argentina.