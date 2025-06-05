Uzbekistan and Jordan qualified for the men's World Cup for the first time Thursday, while South Korea sealed its 11th straight appearance.

A 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi was enough for Uzbekistan to take the second automatic qualification spot in Group A behind Iran with a game to spare.

The Central Asian team and fans celebrated together at the end and had goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov to thank for a number of important saves.

As well as the six automatic qualifiers from Asia, the UAE and Qatar, who defeated the already-qualified Iran 1-0, will finish third and fourth and advance to the next stage, where six teams will compete for two more places at the 2026 World Cup.

In Group B, South Korea won 2-0 in Iraq to clinch its place. The Taeguk Warriors were helped by Ali Al-Hamadi’s first-half red card, given to the Ipswich Town striker for a high kick.

Kim Jin-gyu put Korea ahead just after the hour, and the victory was sealed by Oh Hyeon-gyu eight minutes from the end. It was also enough for Jordan, which earlier beat Oman 3-0 to clinch a place in the top two. All three goals were scored by Ali Olwan.

The Palestinian team stayed in contention for the top four with a 2-0 win over Kuwait.

Group C saw China eliminated after a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in Jakarta. A first-half penalty from Ole Romeny was enough to keep out China, whose sole appearance was in 2002

Indonesia, coached by Patrick Kluivert, took the lead just before the break when Romeny converted from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere in the group, a last-minute goal from Aziz Behich gave Australia a 1-0 win over Japan, already qualified, in Perth to put the Socceroos within touching distance of a sixth straight World Cup appearance.

In the 90th minute, Riley McGree broke free down the right and pulled back for Behich to curl home to bring Perth Stadium to its feet and give Australia its first win over Japan in 16 years.

“It hasn’t sunk in just yet but when the final whistle went it was a great feeling,” Behich said. “It was a tough game and we had to grind it out. It’s been a long campaign and we have worked so hard.”

Australia has to avoid a five-goal defeat in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to be sure after the west Asian team won 2-0 in Bahrain.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer