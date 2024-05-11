ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Benteke scored three goals — his second hat trick this season — and Jared Stroud had two assists Saturday night to help D.C. United beat Atlanta United 3-2.

Benteke has three multi-goal games this season and is tied with Inter Miami's Luis Suárez for most goals in MLS with 11.

An own goal by D.C. United tied the score early in the second half but Benteke gave them the lead for good when he headed home a corner kick played by Mateusz Klich made it 3-2 in the 55th minute.

Atlanta (3-5-3) is winless in six straight since it beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on March 31.

Stoud, on the right side of the penalty area, played a low cross that was redirected back to him for a one-touch entry to Benteke for a header that slipped inside the back post to give D.C. United (4-3-5) a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute.

Thiago Almada converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to open the scoring and give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Stround ran down the right side onto a ball played by Aaron Herrera and played a chip-shot entry to Benteke, who headed home the finish from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 19th.

