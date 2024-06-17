Croatia vs. Albania: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

UEFA Euro 2024 continues as Croatia takes on Albania on Wednesday with both teams trying to bounce back from losses to start the tournament.

Watch Croatia vs. Albania LIVE Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Croatia enters Wednesday's game at the bottom of Group B's standings after losing 3-0 to Spain on Saturday.

The Vatreni allowed goals from Spain's Alvaro Morata, Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal in the first half and were unable to find a solution for Spanish goaltender Unai Simon despite outshooting Spain 16-11 with five on net.

Croatia has emerged as a force on the international stage, finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup and following up with a third-place finish in Qatar, falling only to World Champions Argentina. Captain Luka Modric is making his ninth appearance at a major international tournament as the Croatians look to improve on back-to-back round of 16 eliminations at the European Championships.

Albania is looking to rebound from a 2-1 loss to defending Euro champion Italy 2-1 on Saturday.

The Kuqezijte stunned Italy in the first minute of the match when Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring, but Italy recovered with goals from Allesandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella to take the victory.

Albania has made only one other appearance at the UEFA European Championships, failing to make it out of the group stage in 2016. The country qualified for the tournament in style, topping a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Croatia vs. Albania

When: Wednesday , June 19

Pregame Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9 a.m.. ET/6 a.m.. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Odds for Croatia vs. Albania

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Croatia: -190

Draw: +310

Albania: +550