ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Denis Bouanga finished with two goals and an assist and Los Angeles FC ran its win streak to six with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

LAFC (10-4-3) has also won five straight on the road after failing to win any of its first five away from home this season.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Bouanga, unassisted in the 45th minute.

Orlando City (4-8-5) pulled even in the 69th minute on a goal by Martin Ojeda, ending a shutout streak by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at five matches and 644 minutes, both club records. Rookie Luis Muriel picked up his second assist on Ojeda's first netter of the season.

LAFC regained the lead in the 80th minute when Mateusz Bogusz took a pass from Bouanga and scored his seventh goal of the campaign. LAFC has a 9-0-1 mark this season when Bouanga, who has six assists, contributes to a goal.

Bouanga polished off the victory in the 86th minute with has 12th goal of the season. Nathan Ordaz and Lloris picked up assists on the score.

Lloris finished without a save for LAFC.

Mason Stajduhar turned away four shots in his second start of the season for Orlando City.

LAFC has not lost since dropping a 3-1 decision on the road to the last-place San Jose Earthquakes to begin the month of May.

Orlando City, the runner-up to FC Cincinnati for the Supporters' Shield last season, is winless in its last four matches and has won just once at home this season — a 2-0 victory over Austin FC on March 23.

LAFC stays on the road to play Austin FC on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

