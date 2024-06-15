Denmark set to face Slovenia at UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Denmark had their best result since winning it all in 1992 when they advanced to the semifinals at UEFA Euro 2020. They will hope to do the same or better as they open Euro 2024 against Slovenia.

Catch Slovenia vs. Denmark LIVE on Sunday with coverage getting underway at 11am ET/8am PT on TSN4/5, CTV, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca

After dropping their first two games, Denmark defeated Russia in their final round robin match to escape the group stage at the last European Championship

Then they went to work, earning a Round of 16 win over Wales and a quarterfinal triumph over Czechia, before bowing out against eventual runner-up England in extra time at Wembley Stadium

Denmark will get a rematch against England in Germany, but first will be looking to take care of business against a team they are very familiar with

The opening opponents played in the same qualifying group for the tournament, with Denmark winning 2-1 on home soil and earning a 1-1 draw in Slovenia

Denmark and Slovenia tied on 22 points, both earning their places in the competition

"We have to be aggressive and dominant, also watching out for the qualities in Slovenia's game,” said Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand. “They are extremely good at turnovers, particularly because of Sesko, who is a bright star in European football. They have Oblak in goal and they have a good manager who has been working with the team for a long time.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been named Slovenian Footballer of the Year seven times and will be one of their most important players on the field

He kept four clean sheets in eight qualifying matches for the Euro 2024 tournament

Benjamin Sesko will power their attack, coming off a strong season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Slovenia enters their second European Championship still looking for their first victory at the competition.

"For a country with a small player base like Slovenia, it's important to create a strong and consistent line-up,” said Slovenia head coach Matjaz Kek. “This success is no coincidence and qualifying for Euro 2024 speaks for itself. The truth is, we are not seen as group favourites; instead, we’re seen as outsiders. However, this situation suits me and I hope the players see it as an additional motivation and challenge to represent themselves and the team really well.

Slovenia’s only other Euro experience was in 2000 when they left with a single point earned in a draw against Norway

Denmark defeated Germany to capture the title in Sweden in 1992 and also advanced to the semifinals in 1984.