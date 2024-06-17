Denmark vs. England: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

England looks to build on their opening win when they take on Denmark on Thursday as UEFA Euro 2024 rolls on.

Watch Denmark vs. England LIVE at Noon ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Jude Bellingham scored the lone goal for England as they beat Serbia 1-0 to open the tournament on Sunday.

England is a strong tournament favourite after finishing runners-up to Italy at the last tournament in 2021. They enter ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings after a quarter-finals finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell predicted a loss in the quarter-finals for England against Spain in this tournament. Always surrounded by high hopes, the English squad has yet to break through for a Euro title entering their 11th qualification at the tournament.

Christian Eriksen scored early for Denmark against Slovenia on Sunday but the Slovenians were able to rally back in 77th minute to secure a draw to open the tournament.

Denmark entered the tournament as the 21st-ranked team in FIFA World Rankings, and join England as Caldwell's picks to make it out of Group C.

The Danes look to build upon a fourth-place finish at the 2021 tournament, and claim a second gold medal after winning the tournament in 1992.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Denmark vs. England

You can watch Denmark vs. England, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Thursday, June 20

Pregame Start Time: 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Denmark vs. England

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

England: -165

Draw: +280

Denmark: +500