France superstar Kylian Mbappé is improving after suffering a broken nose in their tournament opening victory over Austria and could play against Netherlands on Friday.

France head coach Didier Deschamps provided a positive report on the 25-year-old on Thursday.

"Everything is going well, after the shock we had,” said Deschamps. “He was able to take part is some light exercises yesterday and that will be the same this evening. Everything is evolving in the right direction. We’ll do all we can to ensure that he’ll be available tomorrow."

Mbappé was injured in an aerial head-on-shoulder collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso in the 86th minute that left him bloodied on the field.

He eventually left the pitch holding his nose and was substituted from the game.

Deschamps says there are no distractions in the French camp when it comes to the health of their best player.

“As for Kylian, there is no disturbance in the group,” said Deschamps. “Things are done as best as possible with the medical staff and Kylian is in the group, there is no chip. Regardless of what happens outside, internally, there is tranquillity, serenity.”