Drake bets big on Canada to upset Argentina in Copa America semifinals

Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.

The Canadian rapper placed a screenshot on his Instagram account of a $300,000 bet he placed on Canada to win Tuesday night's game at East Rutherford, N.J., with the comment: "This could get Messi."

If Canada is able to pull off a huge upset, Drake stands to win $2.88 million from the wager, placed through betting platform Stake.

Drake often posts screenshots of his big-money bets on Instagram.

He recently came up empty with a pair of $500,000 bets on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup and the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA title.

Earlier in the year he pocketed $1.2 million betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.