TURIN, Italy (AP) — Dušan Vlahović scored twice and Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 on Tuesday to move back within two points of Serie A leader Inter Milan.

With Inter preparing to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Juventus is poised to surge into the lead with two more matches before the Nerazzurri play in the league again.

Vlahović’s first goal was a curving shot into the top corner from beyond the area. His second was even more impressive, as the Serbia center forward curled a long free kick in off the underside of the crossbar.

Substitute Federico Chiesa added another in the 89th.

Juventus faces Lecce and Empoli in its next two matches.

Sassuolo, which beat Juventus 4-2 in September, remained 14th.

Inter routed Monza 5-1 on Saturday.

