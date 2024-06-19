England battles Denmark at UEFA Euro 2024 in semifinal rematch on TSN

England earned a win in their UEFA Euro 2024 opener and can secure a spot in the knockout stage when they take on Denmark, who are looking to improve on their tournament-opening draw.

Performing on the biggest stage is becoming old hat for Jude Bellingham, who scored England’s only goal in their 1-0 victory over Serbia in their first Group C contest.

The 20-year-old is one of the world’s most in-form players, after a season that saw him capture the LaLiga and Champions League titles as a member of Real Madrid.

He was also named LaLiga Player of the Year after scoring 19 times for the Spanish League champions.

"He has such a big impact in important moments, and that’s what he provided again,” said England manager Gareth Southgate. “His mentality, his comfort in big games and imposing himself on big games is there for everyone to see.”

Despite taking the lead in the 13th minute thanks to Bellingham’s headed goal and enjoying 53 per cent of the possession, England was not able to increase their lead on Serbia and were forced to hang on at the end to polish off the victory.

Now with three points in their pocket, they will aim for a more complete effort against Denmark at Frankfurt Arena.

"What do we expect from Denmark? A slightly different style of game, so they'll pose us different questions,” said Southgate. “We have to use the ball as we did in the first half [against Serbia], really, and we'll need to look back at their game and see whether there are any adjustments to what we need to do."

Unlike England, Denmark was not able to make their first-half marker stand up as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

Christian Eriksen, making his triumphant return to the European Championship after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener at UEFA Euro 2020, found the net in the 17th minute to put his side ahead.

Unfortunately, a deflected shot beat Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 77th minute and they were forced to settle for a point.

"Sometimes when you're up 1-0 and don't score the second goal, something happens in you,” said Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. “That's why it's so important to get the second, and you know football. When you don't score the second goal, some disappointing things can happen."

Denmark will be looking for more than just a response from their opening draw.

This contest is a rematch of the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal where England eliminated Denmark 2-1 on a Harry Kane extra-time goal scored after he missed on a penalty.

"I would be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about what might have been that night,” Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard said when asked about the rematch of the semifinal loss. “There is still some bitterness. So, there’s added motivation there, but I don’t think it’s necessary. There’s still a lot at stake."