Harry Kane gave England a lead over Denmark before Morten Hjulmand answered back as the two teams are level at 1-1 at halftime of their Group C match at UEFA Euro 2024 from Frankfurt.

The 18th-minute marker was the Bayern Munich hitman's 64 goal in an England shirt.

England headed into the match with the knowledge that three points would earn passage into the knockout round thanks to Serbia and Slovenia's 1-1 draw earlier on Thursday.

Southgate went with an unchanged starting XI from the 1-0 win over Serbia on Matchday 1.

Kasper Hjulman made one change to his starters from Denmark's opening draw with Slovenia with Joakim Maehle preferred to Alexander Bah.

In the 13th, England had the best chance of the early going. Phil Foden danced into the area and made himself some space, but he fired his effort well over Kasper Schmeichel's net. The Premier League Player of the Year should have done much better there.

The Three Lions got their goal only minutes later after some great work from Kyle Walker. Seeing Victor Kristiansen asleep at the wheel, the Manchester City full-back raced down the right side and set a pass into the area. The ball fell to Kane to poke home past Schmeichel to make it 1-0.

The goal put Kane alongside Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney as the only England players to have scored in four straight major tournaments.

Denmark had their first good chance in the 28th, but England recovered well. Jude Bellingham thought he had done enough to see off the threat from Pierre-Emile Hjogbjerg, but the Tottenham Hotspur man managed to keep the ball in and find Christian Eriksen at the near post. Jordan Pickford, making an England record 21st start at a major tournament by a goalkeeper, had come off of his line, allowing Eriksen to find Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund. Before he could get a shot off, Trent Alexander-Arnold did well to track back and dispossess.

Playing well after conceding, Denmark were rewarded in the 33rd.

After a poor England giveaway from a throw-in, the Sporting midfielder took a shot from distance that clipped the inside of the post and went in. Even though he might have seen the shot late, Pickford would have had no chance to stop it.

Denmark continued to press as the half went on with England looking out of sorts.