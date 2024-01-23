With Euro 2024 quickly approaching, Kalvin Phillips appears primed to get the playing time he needs to maintain a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

BBC Sport reports the Manchester City midfielder will join West Ham on loan for the remainder of the season.

Phillips, 28, is expected to have a medical in London later on Tuesday. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue between the player and Hammers.

A native of Leeds, Phillips joined City from boyhood club Leeds in the summer of 2022 in a £45 million transfer, but has found playing time hard to come by under Pep Guardiola. This season, Phillips has only appeared in four Premier League matches for a total of 93 minutes of action. In City's treble-winning season last year, Phillips played only 300 league minutes.

Internationally, Phillips has been capped 31 times by the Three Lions and was an integral member of the team's run to the final of Euro 2020. His performance in the tournament earned him England's Player of the Year award for 2020-2021.

West Ham currently sits sixth in the table on 35 points, eight behind Aston Villa for the final Champions League place.