Austria vs. France: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Austria and France conclude Group C opening matches on Monday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Austria opens their tournament with a tough task in top-ranked France - who trail only Argentina as the top-ranked team in the world per FIFA.

In their 13th try, Austria finally broke through to qualify for the tournament in 2008, and advanced beyond the group stage for the first time in 2021.

Veterans Marko Arnautovic and David Alaba - the two most capped players in team history - lead a veteran squad that features eight players aged 30 or older.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell picked France and Austria to advance from Group C, and for Austria to advance to the quarter-finals in a new best finish.

France is poised to make a run in this tournament after finishing runners-up to Australia in a classic final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe leads a team full of world-class stars in search of their third European Championship title (1984, '00).

Caldwell thinks an upset awaits France in the semifinals, as he chose Spain to defeat France and advance to the final.

Slovenia and Denmark get Group C action started on Sunday. You can watch their battle at Noon ET/9a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Odds for Austria vs. France

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Austria: +550

Draw: +350

France: -210