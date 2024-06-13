Belgium vs. Slovakia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Belgium and Slovakia wrap up Group E action on Monday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Belgium enters the tournament ranked third in the FIFA World Rankings, trailing only France among tournament participants.

A lineup full of stars including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and youngster Jeremy Doku have Belgium positioned as a top-flight offensive unit.

The team has exited in the quarter-finals in consecutive tournaments, still looking to replicate a best finish of runners-up in the 1980 tournament.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has picked Belgium to advance out of Group E, but he thinks they will be eliminated in the Round of 16 in a surprise upset.

In two pre-tournament tune-ups in June, Belgium beat Luxembourg 3-0 and Montenegro 2-0.

Slovakia, meanwhile, enter as the 48th-ranked team in FIFA. Winners in 1976 while participating as Czechoslovakia, Slovakia itself has not had nearly as much success. They advanced out of the Group Stage in 2016 as their best finish.

A strong qualification period has set Slovakia up to perhaps surprise in this tournament, though Belgium will be a steep test to begin.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium vs. Slovakia

When: Monday, June 17

Pregame Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Odds for Belgium vs. Slovakia

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Belgium: -220

Draw: +360

Slovakia: +550