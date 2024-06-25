In the aftermath of Croatia's devastating 1-1 draw with Italy that all but condemned them to a group-stage exit at UEFA Euro 2024, Luka Modric says he's going to play on, but doesn't know for how much longer.

Turning 39 in September, Modric signed a one-year extension with Real Madrid earlier this month.

"I'd like to keep playing forever, but there will probably be a time I'll have to hang up my boots," Modric said. "I'll keep playing on, I don't know for how much longer."

A native of Zadar, Modric's 55th-minute goal on Tuesday appeared to enough for Croatia to advance the Round of 16 until Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni scored with virtually the final kick of the match to earn the Azzurri a draw.

The goal was his 26th in a Croatia shirt in his 178th appearance.

The Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 when Croatia finished as runners-up at the World Cup, Modric is the program's all-time caps leader. He has appeared at four World Cups and five Euros.

With Los Blancos, Modric has won four La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and six Champions League crowns.