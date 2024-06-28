DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be available against Germany in the European Championship last 16 despite missing training on Friday because of what coach Kasper Hjulmand described as “stomach issues.”

Hjulmand said fellow midfielder Thomas Delaney also experienced the same problems.

“We decided that they would not train,” Hjulmand said. "Hopefully they will be ready for tomorrow.”

Asked specifically about Eriksen, Hjulmand said the Manchester United midfielder traveled separately to the rest of the squad for an early evening walk around Dortmund's stadium, where Saturday's match will be played, but expects him to be ready.

Indeed, he said Eriksen will not continue to be isolated from the squad.

“No, he’s going to be with us,” Hjulmand said. “We have our team doctor with us, but I hear (Eriksen) is going to be with us tonight.”

Hjulmand said he wasn't worried that Eriksen and Delaney got sick at the same time.

“I think it’s normal when you are so many people together for such a long time,” he said.

Delaney has been viewed as the likely replacement for central midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

