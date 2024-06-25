Denmark, Serbia scoreless at halftime at UEFA Euro 2024

With positioning and a spot in the knockout round still up for grabs, Denmark and Serbia head to halftime tied 0-0 in the final Group C match day at UEFA Euro 2024.

Denmark appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute but Jonas Wind was called offside on a Christian Eriksen corner and the goal was disallowed.

Denmark dominated the match early, as they held 61 per cent possession and outshot Serbia 3-0 in the first 30 minutes. They finished the half with a 5-1 shot advantage.

Denmark can overtake England and win Group C with a victory and an English draw or loss, while Serbia needs a win to have any hope of reaching the round of 16.

England and Slovenia are tied 0-0 at the half in the other Group C matchup.

Through two games, Denmark sits on two points after a pair of draws, first with Slovenia and then with England. Serbia is in the basement of the group on a single point from a draw with Slovenia following a Matchday 1 loss to England.