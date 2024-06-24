It's all left to play for as Denmark meets Serbia in the Group C finale from Munich at UEFA Euro 2024.

Both sides head into Tuesday knowing that a win should put either into the Round of 16.

You can catch Denmark vs. Serbia in Group C action from UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE on Tuesday with coverage getting underway at 2:45pm et/11:45am pt on TSN1/3/4, streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Through two games, Denmark sits on two points after a pair of draws, first with Slovenia and then with England. Serbia is in the basement of the group on a single point from a draw with Slovenia following a Matchday 1 loss to England.

Neither team can afford to sit back at the Allianz Arena.

"Denmark are a really strong side," Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic said. "They have excellent players. They're a very tough side. They haven't won, but also haven't lost in two games. That means they're an organized team who sacrifice a lot on the pitch. It's going to be very hard, but now it's time to change [our record against them]. We'll do our best to have a good game."

In three matches against Denmark, Serbia has never won. The first two losses came in Euro 2016 qualifying, while the most recent was in a 2022 friendly. The Danes claimed a 3-0 win in Copenhagen on goals from Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom and Christian Eriksen.

What has hampered Serbia through two matches has been slow starts and Stojkovic says that must change.

"It is one of the issues we are working on and want to improve," he said. "We spend a lot of time talking about that, training on it and having meetings. We don't want to give the advantage to the opponent in that first 45 minutes. We want to grasp the game and get full control of the ball. I have a lot of respect for Danish football. From the physical aspect, it will be a really good challenge. Technically, they have really players. But I strongly believe my players will be ready to have a good game and I really hope everyone enjoys the football from both sides."

Denmark gaffer Kasper Hjulmand says he's desperate for a victory, but knows that Serbia won't make it easy.

"We miss standing in the dressing room and singing our victory song after we have won a match," Hjulmand said. "We know a draw [should be] enough, but we play the match like any other football match, which we want to win. They're are a very, very good team. They gave England a lot of problems, I think. It could have been a draw. They had great chances in the next one [against Slovenia]. [They are] very powerful and skillful, and we have great respect for them."

As for potential lineup changes, Sevilla midfielder Thomas Delaney should be good to go for Denmark after missing out on the England match with illness. On the other side of the pitch, Serbia is still expected to be without Juventus's Filip Kostic, who incurred a knee injury during the opener against the Three Lions.

POTENTIAL DENMARK XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Jan Vestergaard; Alexander Bah, Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Joakim Maehle; Christian Eriksen; Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind

POTENTIAL SERBIA XI (3-4-2-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Ivan Ilic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Mladenovic; Dusan Tadic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic