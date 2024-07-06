DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — England and Switzerland were 0-0 at halftime in a cagey quarterfinal at the European Championship on Saturday.

Neither team recorded a shot on target in a first half in which England had most of the ball but struggled to break through a well organized Swiss defense.

England, runner-up at the 2021 Euros, is in its fourth quarterfinal at major tournaments under manager Gareth Southgate and aiming to reach the semifinals for the third time.

In his 100th game in charge, Southgate switched to a back three with Phil Foden moving into a more central role after playing England's first four games of Euro 2024 on the left.

Switzerland impressed by eliminating Italy in the previous round and is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time.

