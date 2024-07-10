England recalls Guehi and Netherlands brings in Malen for Euro 2024 semifinals

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The Netherlands and England were tied at 1-1 at halftime in the European Championship semifinals after Harry Kane’s penalty canceled out a brilliant opener by Xavi Simons for the Dutch on Wednesday.

Simons dispossessed England midfielder Declan Rice, drove forward and unleashed a fierce shot into the far corner from outside the area in the seventh minute.

Kane equalized in the 18th minute, slotting his spot kick into the bottom left corner after the England captain was adjudged to have been fouled by Denzel Dumfries while attempting a shot.

Both teams later hit the goal frame — Dumfries for the Netherlands and Phil Foden for England — while Foden also had a shot cleared off the line in an end-to-end match in Dortmund.

The winner plays Lamine Yamal and Spain in the final on Sunday.

