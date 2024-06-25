England and Slovenia are scoreless at the half of their Group C finale at UEFA Euro 2024 in Koln.

As it stands, England would finish atop the group on five points.

Gareth Southgate made one change from his starting XIs from the first two matches with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher coming into the midfield in the place of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was Slovenia who had the first good chance of the match in the fourth minute.

After a giveaway from Jude Bellingham, Andraz Sporar set up Benjamin Sesko at the front of goal, but his header was tame and sent directly into the arms of Jordan Pickford. Then in the 16th, Erik Janza set in an inviting cross for Sporar, who outmuscled Kieran Trippier, but the ball escaped him by inches.

England thought they were ahead in the 19th when Bukayo Saka tapped home to complete a terrific team move, but the flag was up because Phil Foden was well offside in the build-up when he took a pass from Declan Rice.

In the 26th, a bright run from Foden went for naught when the Manchester City man's through ball for Harry Kane was far too heavy. Minutes later after a good spell of pressure, Kane sent in a curling effort from just inside the area, but it was directly at Jan Oblak.

Under no pressure in the 30th, an errant pass from Gallagher was picked off by Sporar and he ran at goal with intent. Marc Guehi did well to block his shot before it could get anywhere near Pickford.

It was Oblak who was thrust into action again in the 34th. A Foden free kick was hammered towards the top corner, but the Atletico man was up to the task and palmed it away.

In the 40th, the Three Lions should have opened the scoring. Kieran Trippier sent a fine ball to the far post that Kane simply needed to get a touch on to put in, but it eluded the Bayern Munich striker by inches.