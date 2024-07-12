After a month of group stage and knockout matches, the European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, has arrived at the title match. Here's what to know about the final and the finalists:

Which teams have made it to the final?

The finalists are Spain and England. England also reached the final of the previous edition of the tournament, in 2021, but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout. Spain hasn't gotten this far in the European Championship since it won the tournament in 2012.

Have those countries won the European Championship before?

Spain has won the tournament three times, including back-to-back trophies in 2008 and 2012. Many regard the Spanish as the favorites to win this year after they defeated host nation Germany in the quarterfinals and 2022 World Cup finalist France in the semifinals.

England has never won the European Championship. Its only major title is the 1966 World Cup.

Where can I watch Euro 2024?

U.S. viewers can watch Euro 2024 on Fox.

Where and when is the final being played?

The Euro 2024 final will be played in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) on Sunday.

Who are the players to watch?

Lamine Yamal — the youngest player ever to appear at the European Championship — has been instrumental to Spain's success. Yamal, who turns 17 on Saturday, scored a brilliant goal in the semifinal against France, which Spain went on to win 2-1. He also has three assists. Yamal and 21-year-old winger Nico Williams have given Spain more direct offensive qualities the team lacked in previous tournaments.

With three goals, England striker Harry Kane is among the top scorers of the tournament. He converted a penalty to level the semifinal against Netherlands before Ollie Watkins, who replaced Kane in the second half, scored the winner in stoppage time. England's other big star, Jude Bellingham, has scored two goals so far, including a spectacular overhead kick that saved the team from being eliminated by Slovakia in the round of 16.

How did Spain and England get to the final?

Spain was the only team to win all games in the group stage, with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Croatia followed by 1-0 wins over defending champion Italy and Albania. It recovered from a goal down to defeat Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 before a hard-fought 2-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinals, where substitute Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal deep into extra time. It again came back from a one-goal deficit to win the semifinal against France 2-1 on Tuesday.

England finished first in Group C after a 1-0 win against Serbia and draws against Denmark (1-1) and Slovenia (0-0). In the round of 16, England beat Slovakia 2-1 with Kane scoring the winner in extra time. The team played a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, but went on to win the penalty shootout without missing a single penalty kick. England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024