Ferran Torres broke through the hounding Albanian defence on a fantastic feed from Dani Olmo and gave Spain a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when his strike found the far post and ricocheted in for his first of the tournament.

Spain had a glorious chance to open the scoring in the 11th minute when a beautiful cross to the far post found Mikel Merino. However, his header was stopped by Thomas Strakosha.

Torres had a chance to extend the lead to two in the 40th minute but sent his header just over the post.

Albania nearly leveled the game in the 45th minute but Spanish keeper David Raya was able to make a diving stop on Kristjan Asllani to maintain the lead.

Spain has already booked a spot in the knockout stage with a pair of wins over Italy and Croatia, while Albania still has a chance to reach the round of 16 with a victory.

With another clean sheet in the first half, Spain has still yet to concede a goal at UEFA Euro 2024.

Italy and Croatia are scoreless at half in the other Group B matchup