Germany vs. Scotland: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Germany and Scotland are set to meet in the first match of UEFA Euro 2024 as Group A kicks off play on Friday.

Hosting this year's tournament, Germany enters play as a favourite once again despite a group round exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has picked Germany to win the tournament on home soil, which would be their first major title since winning the World Cup in 2014.

Germany enters the tournament having played to a scoreless draw against Ukraine, who are in Group E at the Euros, in their first warm-up game before defeating Greece 2-1 in their final tune-up last week.

Scotland is not to be overlooked as the nation looks to advance out of the group round for the first time in their history. Caldwell has picked Scotland to not only reach the Round of 16, but upset Belgium to reach the quarter-finals.

Currently ranked 39th in the world, Scotland picked up a 2-0 win over Gibraltar in their first warmup game before tying Finland 2-2 late last week.

Play in Group A will continue on Saturday, with Hungary facing Switzerland at 9am ET/6am PT in the first of three matches on TSN.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Germany vs. Scotland

When: Friday, June 12

Pregame Start Time: 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Odds for Germany vs. Scotland

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Germany: -370

Draw: +490

Scotland: +1000