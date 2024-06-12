Goalkeepers to watch at Euro 2024

For the first time in tournament history a goalkeeper is the reigning Best Player heading into the European Championship.

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma was given that honour after helping lead his nation to a penalty shootout victory over England in the Euro 2020 final.

England keeper Jordan Pickford may have lost that championship, but he set his own mark by helping his nation become the first to keep clean sheets in five consecutive games to open the tournament.

There were 28 clean sheets kept overall in the last competition, once again highlighting the importance of world-class goalkeeping.

Here are some goalkeepers to watch at UEFA Euro 2024:

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – ITALY

The 25-year-old leads the defending champions into the tournament as they attempt to join Spain as the only repeat winners.

Donnarumma turned away two England penalties to help lead Italy to the title in that final shootout. Italy also dispatched Spain in a semifinal shootout on their way to the championship.

Donnarumma will captain the squad in Germany and will face tough tests in Spain and Croatia in Group B.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain prior to the 2021-22 season and the club has captured the Ligue 1 title all three years that he has been in the squad.

MANUEL NEUER – GERMANY

The 38-year-old has a trophy case full of accomplishments, but is still chasing his first European Championship.

Neuer helped lead Germany to the 2014 FIFA World Cup title in Brazil, keeping a clean sheet for 120 minutes as they defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time. He was awarded the Golden Glove award as the best keeper in the tournament.

His club accolades are also unassailable, as he has captured the Champions League title twice with Bayern Munich.

He has also led the German giants to 11 Bundesliga titles since joining the team in 2011.

Neuer finished third in Ballon d'Or voting in 2014.

JAN OBLAK – SLOVENIA

The 31-year-old has been named Slovenian Footballer of the Year seven times and will be one the most important players for his nation in Germany.

Known for his reflexes and ability to play balls in the air, Oblak will have his work cut out in a Group C that also includes England, Denmark and Serbia.

Oblak has led Atlético Madrid to success at the club level, capturing the Europa League title in 2017-18 and the La Liga championship in 2020-21.

He kept four clean sheets in eight qualifying matches for the Euro 2024 tournament, earning seven victories as his country booked their place in the competition.

MIKE MAIGNAN – FRANCE

The 28-year-old will lead France into a major tournament for the first time as he replaces Hugo Lloris as the No. 1 keeper.

He posted an unblemished 6-0 record with five clean sheets during qualifying for Euro 2024, conceding only one goal in a victory over Netherlands.

Maignan has already proven he can be a winner at the club level as he helped Lille break a 10-year Ligue 1 title drought in 2020-21, ending PSG’s run of dominance.

He then signed a five-year deal to join AC Milan and in his first season helped them capture the Scudetto in Serie A for the first time in 11 years in 2021-22.

AC Milan also reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2023 before bowing out to Inter Milan.

YANN SOMMER – SWITZERLAND

The 35-year-old captured his second straight championship in a major European league this season with Inter Milan.

Sommer kept 19 clean sheets, the most by any goaltender across Europe’s Top 5 leagues, as Milan earned their 20th Scudetto and first since 2020-21.

The year prior, Sommer helped Bayern Munich capture the Bundesliga title after joining the team from Borussia Monchengladbach as a mid-season injury replacement for Neuer.

Sommer has helped Switzerland reach the knockout stage of the last two FIFA World Cups and European Championships as their No. 1 keeper

They advanced to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 thanks to a penalty shootout victory over France in the Round of 16.

JORDAN PICKFORD – ENGLAND

The 30-year-old will be trying help his nation capture their first European Championship after falling just short at the 2020 tournament.

Pickford made two shootout saves as England fell to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final on home soil, their first-ever appearance in the championship game.

He also helped them reach the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, earning England’s first penalty shootout victory in the history of the competition in a Round of 16 triumph over Colombia.

Pickford also kept three clean sheets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they advanced to the quarter-finals.